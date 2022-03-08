China’s foreign service to help friends who better understand the CPC: Wang Yi

BEIJING: China’s foreign service will help foreign friends who better understand the Communist Party of China (CPC), State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

In the run-up to the 20th National Congress of the CPC, China’s foreign service will continue to share stories about the CPC with the international community, Wang said, noting that this is an important responsibility of China’s foreign service.

The CPC has gained more attention and recognition from the international community, Wang said. “More and more friends from around the world admire the great achievements of the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC. More and more countries hope to learn about the ‘secrets’ of the CPC’s success,” Wang said. ■

China-Central Asia relations enjoy bright prospect of vibrant growth

Wang Yi said China’s relations with five Central Asian countries, which are now at a golden age of 30, enjoy a bright prospect of vibrant growth.

“A growing, prosperous, stable and dynamic Central Asia is in the common interest of China and other countries in the region,” Wang told a press conference.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the five Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

China will continue to follow the principles of mutual respect, good-neighborly friendship, solidarity in trying times and mutual benefit as it works with Central Asian countries to forge a strategic partnership featuring rich substance, fruitful results and enduring friendship and build a China-Central Asia community with a shared future, said Wang.

To usher in another three decades of great achievements for China-Central Asia relations, China is willing to expand cooperation with the five countries in the fields of COVID-19 pandemic response, production capacity, energy, agriculture, humanity, digital economy and green development, according to Wang.

China expects emerging markets, developing countries to become “pacesetters” in global governance

Wang Yi said China looks forward to seeing emerging markets and developing countries turning from “followers” to “forerunners” and even “pacesetters” in the race of global governance.

BRICS countries play a pivotal role in promoting global governance, Wang said at a press conference.

China will host the BRICS summit this year, and organize more than 160 activities, Wang said, adding that the country will deepen cooperation with BRICS countries to send hopes and confidence to global fight against COVID-19 and world economic recovery.

China will take the “BRICS Plus” cooperation as an opportunity to strengthen strategic coordination among emerging markets and developing countries, and contribute to the building of global development partnerships, Wang said.

BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

China ready to work with world to implement Global Development Initiative

China stands ready to work with other countries to implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI), State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

The centerpiece of the GDI is to put people front and center, Wang said, noting that the primary goal of the initiative is to facilitate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Good development is sustainable and true development is development for all,” said Wang.

In implementing the GDI, China will set the focus on the most pressing issues facing developing countries, including poverty reduction, food security, economic recovery, employment, health and green development, according to Wang.

He called on the private sector, non-governmental organizations, think tanks and the press to play their roles in implementing the initiative.