Seven terrorists killed during operation in Turbat

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Tuesday killed seven terrorists during an operation against miscreants in Gorchop, Turbat.

“Based on information of presence of a Terrorists’ Hideout in general area Gorchop, Turbat, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted IBO today to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan,” said a handout issued by the ISPR.

“Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, Terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire onto security forces,” said the statement.

“Seven Terrorists including Commanders Hasil Doda and Washdil have been killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Makran Division,” the statement added.

In addition, a significant cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered which was intended to be used in terrorist activities.

“Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the handout concluded.