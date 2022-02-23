Opinion

Mental malaise

By Editor's Mail
In Pakistan, mental illnesses and mental health are some of the most neglected subjects. There is no widespread discourse about it because of the stigma and stereotypes attached to mental illnesses, which has had serious repercussions. This is evident in the ever-increasing number of mental illnesses and an alarming spike in suicides. People across the country are faced with a myriad of mental health issues owing to the immense burden of social, psychological and financial problems. Hyperinflation, rising unemployment have affected many adversely. Besides that, other prevalent illnesses such as schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are regularly dismissed and labelled erratic behaviour. However, these are different mental conditions that can be treated through different means.

Lack of awareness of mental health and the absence of adequate support is making things worse. Most people avoid talking about their mental health and do not seek professional support because of shame and instead suffer in silence. There is a need to root out this stigma through government-initiated awareness campaigns and inform people about different mental conditions. The government should also introduce a free mental health helpline that can connect people with professionals. This will improve help-seeking behaviour without the fear of being judged or mocked.

Moreover, there is a dearth of mental health professionals in Pakistan, which needs to be tackled effectively. Rehabilitation centres and psychiatric care should be regulated, and practitioners’ licenses should be cross-examined to avoid any fraudulent activities. It is about time that as a society we start prioritising mental health.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot

Editorials

Future of no-confidence move

While the opposition’s threat of a no-confidence move might have given sleepless nights to the government leaders, the opposition’s efforts in that direction spread...

Attacks on security personnel

Security forces kill two terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

18th International biennial conference of SOGP to commence tomorrow

