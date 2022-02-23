Opinion

Tackling deforestation

By Editor's Mail
13
0

The rapid deforestation and subsequent reduction of timberland is a major cause for concern because it will severely impact the environment and climate of Pakistan. The forest cover in the country has declined to less than 4% in recent years and will entirely disappear in the next few years if people continue cutting down trees for fuelwood and other purposes.

The loss of forest cover increases the likelihood of greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere. Forests absorb carbon dioxide, which deforested areas cannot do. This will result in increased air pollution and environmental degradation. Trees also help regulate the water cycle by controlling the level of water and helping the land retain water and topsoil. Resultantly, drought, floods and soil erosion will become common occurrences in the near future.

- Advertisement -

People living near forests will lose their homelands as the deforested land will be more vulnerable and can wither away and die quickly. Other living species besides humans will also lose their habitats. In many parts of Pakistan, the consequences of deforestation are already becoming apparent through long periods of drought and soil erosion. Both federal and provincial governments must work collaboratively on strategies to tackle deforestation and offer alternative means for fuelwood. People should also be more responsible towards the environment and engage in government-led plantation drives.

Usama Mughal

Kandhkot

Previous articleUpholding Principles of Justice and Fairness
Next articleMental malaise
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Makhdooms do not resign

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is dissatisfied with the performance evaluation of his ministry. He has formally lodged a protest with Shehzad Arbab...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan Navy the International Maritime Exercise 2022 

The interconnectedness of nations has globalized maritime affairs, increasing their significance more than ever. The increasing activities conducted via sea routes have their pros...
Read more
Comment

War can take an unpredictable path

The Ukrainian move to join NATO provoked Russia to start thinking about its rule over Ukraine in the past. The USA also played a...
Read more
Letters

Mental malaise

In Pakistan, mental illnesses and mental health are some of the most neglected subjects. There is no widespread discourse about it because of the...
Read more
Letters

Upholding Principles of Justice and Fairness

The theory of retributive justice is one of the core philosophies of law which dictates that whenever anyone breaks the law, they should suffer...
Read more
Editorials

Future of no-confidence move

While the opposition’s threat of a no-confidence move might have given sleepless nights to the government leaders, the opposition’s efforts in that direction spread...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Makhdooms do not resign

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is dissatisfied with the performance evaluation of his ministry. He has formally lodged a protest with Shehzad Arbab...

Pakistan Navy the International Maritime Exercise 2022 

War can take an unpredictable path

Mental malaise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.