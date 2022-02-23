Tackling deforestation

The rapid deforestation and subsequent reduction of timberland is a major cause for concern because it will severely impact the environment and climate of Pakistan. The forest cover in the country has declined to less than 4% in recent years and will entirely disappear in the next few years if people continue cutting down trees for fuelwood and other purposes.

The loss of forest cover increases the likelihood of greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere. Forests absorb carbon dioxide, which deforested areas cannot do. This will result in increased air pollution and environmental degradation. Trees also help regulate the water cycle by controlling the level of water and helping the land retain water and topsoil. Resultantly, drought, floods and soil erosion will become common occurrences in the near future.

People living near forests will lose their homelands as the deforested land will be more vulnerable and can wither away and die quickly. Other living species besides humans will also lose their habitats. In many parts of Pakistan, the consequences of deforestation are already becoming apparent through long periods of drought and soil erosion. Both federal and provincial governments must work collaboratively on strategies to tackle deforestation and offer alternative means for fuelwood. People should also be more responsible towards the environment and engage in government-led plantation drives.

Usama Mughal

Kandhkot