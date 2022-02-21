NATIONAL

Egyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: A high level Egyptian delegation accompanied by Egyptian Ambassador called on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here on Monday.

The delegation discussed various opportunities and venues of railroad cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt.

The visit was follow up to the meeting between Egyptian Ambassador Mr. Tarek Mohammed Hussein Dahroug and Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati held in October 2021.

Federal Minister for Railways welcomed the guests and expressed that their trip to Pakistan would be productive for both nations. The delegation was given a video presentation on current initiatives and projects of Pakistan Railways.

Egyptian Ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for his warm welcome and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Pakistan Government to make Pakistan Railways a viable entity.

The delegation gave a video presentation of the technical capabilities of The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) to Federal Minister for Railways.

Federal Minister for Railways appreciated the capabilities of AOI and apprised the delegation that Pakistan Railways is open to collaborating in all aspects of its business.

The meeting was followed by a lunch invitation by the embassador of Egypt to Pakistan Mr. Tarek Mohammad Hussein Dahroug to all senior officials of Pakistan Railways at the Embassy of Eygpt.

The delegation comprised Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization for Development Ahmed Hamed Morssi, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization for Technical Affairs, Abdel Mohsen Abdel Sadek Abdel Salam, President of Hasco Global Consulting Dr. Hany Kamal Shahin, President of Infra-one Company Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Elsaid Elsayed Gamaleldin, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEMAF Manufacturing Abdalla Abdelhafez Hassan Hammouda and Adviser to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for SEMAF Marketing Dr. Nanees Khalil Mohammed Mohammed Ahmed.

This delegation will visit different divisions, workshops and regional offices of Pakistan Railways next week.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

