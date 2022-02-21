NATIONAL

Senior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family

By News Desk

An 80-year-old senior citizen, who arrived at Wagah Border following his release from an Indian prison on February 17 after eight years in captivity, was reunited with his family on Monday, according to Express Tribune.

Muhammad Nazir, who was with the Edhi Foundation for the past two days, was arrested by Indian authorities in 2014.

After the news of Nazir’s release was highlighted in the local media, his sons — Abdul Majeed and Malik Mohammad Rafique, arrived at the Edhi Centre in Township to take their father home.

Abdul Majeed told the news outlet that his father left home to have breakfast in 2014 but did not return home. “We searched for him for months in all areas and cities but could not locate him. We also lodged a missing report at Islampura police station but we received no information about him for many years,” he said.

Majeed said that his entire family became disappointed after the search and assumed that their father had died. He said recently police officials contacted them, seeking documentation regarding his father and said that he was in an Indian jail and the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi needed the documents for verification.

Nazir’s younger son Mohammad Rafique said that his entire family is delighted to be reunited with his father after eight years.

India had recently repatriated 12 Pakistanis, six fishermen and six civilians, to Pakistani authorities via the Attari-Wagah border after they had completed their sentences.

