NATIONAL

Indian delegation to arrive on March 1 for water talks

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: An Indian delegation will be visiting Pakistan for a three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission starting on March 1, Pakistani officials said on Monday.

The Permanent Indus Commission will hold its annual meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad from March 1 to March 3, according to Ehsanullah Shahzad, a deputy director at the Pakistani Ministry of Water Resources.

“Agenda is being finalised. Delegation will be comprising of ten members as we have been informed by the Indian side for 117th Permanent Indus Commission Meeting,” Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus Waters said. Shah will be leading the Pakistani side during the three-day talks.

The discussions are likely to be focused on Pakistan’s objections to Indian hydroelectric projects namely Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Lower Kalnai (48 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) in Chenab basin in Jammu and Kashmir and few small hydroelectric projects in Ladakh.

In recent years, India has begun ambitious irrigation plans and construction of many upstream dams, saying its use of upstream water is strictly in line with the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed between the two countries in 1960. Pakistan has opposed some of these projects saying they violate the World Bank-mediated treaty on the sharing of the Indus waters, upon which 80 percent of its irrigated agriculture depends.

Under the IWT, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through run-of-the-river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation. The pact also gives the right to Pakistan to raise objections to designs of Indian hydroelectric projects on the western rivers. Pakistan has raised objections on the design of these projects.

Previous articleSenior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family
Next articleInformation minister toying with media fraternity: Joint Action Committee
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Information minister toying with media fraternity: Joint Action Committee

The media Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family

An 80-year-old senior citizen, who arrived at Wagah Border following his release from an Indian prison on February 17 after eight years in captivity,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Egyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: A high level Egyptian delegation accompanied by Egyptian Ambassador called on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here on Monday. The delegation discussed...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the unconstitutional practices of Prime Minister Imran Khan prove his fear and defeat. The PML-N...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chohan confirms Tareen’s meeting with Shehbaz

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has confirmed the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Shehbaz Sharif and estranged PTI...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor murder case: Therapy Works’ counsel pleads to be given ‘benefit of doubt’

Therapy Works' chief executive officer (CEO), and his five employees who are co-accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, presented their final arguments before...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian delegation to arrive on March 1 for water talks

ISLAMABAD: An Indian delegation will be visiting Pakistan for a three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission starting on March 1, Pakistani officials said...

Senior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family

Egyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati

PM’s unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.