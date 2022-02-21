NATIONAL

PM’s unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the unconstitutional practices of Prime Minister Imran Khan prove his fear and defeat.

The PML-N leader said that as the election on no-confidence motion against PM Imran is approaching, he is getting disturbed, making calls to the members of National Assembly from Peshawar and dictating them to follow his instructions.

The no-confidence motion is the constitutional and legal right of all political parties, including the PML-N and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), she said.

She said that PM Imran is pressurising lawmakers to implement his perspective, adding that the PM should compete politically in the political ground and should not practice the illegal and unconstitutional actions, which are a proof of his fear and defeat.

Talking about the recent amendments made to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 through a presidential ordinance, she said that the government cannot hide its “fascist behaviour” behind these “draconian and black” amendments.

“Imran Khan has made these draconian amendments to mentally enslave 220 million people of Pakistan,” she remarked, adding that the amendments are in violation of national and international human rights laws, media laws, Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution, which pertain to freedom of expression, and every other law that reinforced the idea of freedom of expression.

“You are playing a dangerous game with the people and media of Pakistan.”

She said instead of improving its performance, the government is taking measures to punish journalists and analysts participating in talk shows who inform the nation about its performance.

She warned that laws being framed by the government would eventually work against it.

The ordinance:

The ordinance through which amendments have been made to the Peca is called the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

Under it, an amendment has been made in Section 20 of Peca, increasing the jail term for defaming any person or institution from three years to five years.

The ordinance also stipulated the insertion of a new section in the act under which a timeline was given for the court to wrap up the case. “The trail shall be concluded expeditiously, but preferably not later than six months of taking cognisance of the case.”

Previous articleInfections in poultry
Next articleEgyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Information minister toying with media fraternity: Joint Action Committee

The media Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian delegation to arrive on March 1 for water talks

ISLAMABAD: An Indian delegation will be visiting Pakistan for a three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission starting on March 1, Pakistani officials said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family

An 80-year-old senior citizen, who arrived at Wagah Border following his release from an Indian prison on February 17 after eight years in captivity,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Egyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: A high level Egyptian delegation accompanied by Egyptian Ambassador called on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here on Monday. The delegation discussed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chohan confirms Tareen’s meeting with Shehbaz

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has confirmed the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Shehbaz Sharif and estranged PTI...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor murder case: Therapy Works’ counsel pleads to be given ‘benefit of doubt’

Therapy Works' chief executive officer (CEO), and his five employees who are co-accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, presented their final arguments before...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian delegation to arrive on March 1 for water talks

ISLAMABAD: An Indian delegation will be visiting Pakistan for a three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission starting on March 1, Pakistani officials said...

Senior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family

Egyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati

PM’s unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.