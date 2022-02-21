Opinion

Infections in poultry

By Editor's Mail
10
0

Infectious diseases remain a constant threat since old ages. Different viruses emerged from time to time and devastated the civilizations. The emergence of new microbes and pathogens also posed a major risk to food safety and food security. New viruses emerge from existing viruses by getting changes in the genome through mutation. Mutations are attained by viruses through phenomena of antigenic shift and antigenic drift during genetic re-assortment in virus replication. The emergence of hyper-virulent viruses results in sudden and unexpected disease outbreaks in human and animal populations. The prevailing prophylactic measures of immunization against mutant viruses failed due to variations in the antigenicity of mutated virus strains.

Adeno viruses are a group of diverse viruses which affect a wide range of mammalian species including humans as well as domesticated and wild avian species. Virus classes that infect avian species are known as Aviadenovirus. Aviadenovirus are responsible for avian diseases of inclusion body hepatitis, hydropericardium syndrome and gizzard erosions. Siadenovirus cause diseases in turkeys and pheasants while Atadenovirus produce disease in layer poultry.

- Advertisement -

Aviadenovirus has five classes and 12 strains having individually distinct disease capabilities. Avian adenovirus got its first recognition during 1963 in the USA and in Pakistan during 1987 by devastating the poultry industry of Pakistan. Currently, adenovirus is causing field outbreaks of inclusion body hepatitis in commercial poultry with high economic losses. Losses to the poultry industry of Pakistan by these viruses are estimated at 80 million rupees annually. This contributes negatively to the availability of per capita required animal origin protein to the rapidly growing human population of Pakistan. This results in nutritional deficiencies in children and adults as well as uneven food supplies. At the national level, the ratio of beef and mutton production to the meat pool have constant production or decreasing tendencies. Hence, the poultry industry is playing a vital role to bridge the gap. Pakistan poultry industry has an annual turnover of 750 million rupees with a 10% annual growth rate.

Though the avian adenoviruses are not zoonotic in nature and rearing of adenovirus free flocks contributes to the production of healthy chicken meat. Environmental factors and animal diseases impose their impact on human health and wellbeing and are the key to one health concept. These viruses can be controlled through bio-security measures and immunization. The new concept of vaccines production is of recombinant vaccines which are safer and more reliable, also nullifies the probability of reversion of vaccinal strains of the virus to the pathogenic ones.

Prevention and control measures against pathogens are the need of the hour to build a healthy nation. The study was concluded in collaboration with eminent scientists, Prof. Dr. M. Yasin Tipu, Dr.Raheela Akhtar and Dr. Arfan Ahmad.

HAFIZ MUHAMMAD ANWAR-UL-HAQ

LAHORE

Previous articleFoodbank
Next articlePM’s unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

New wave of terrorism

The ongoing wave of terrorism was widely expected by the Law Enforcement Agencies once the Taliban took over in Afghanistan. The reasoning was based...
Read more
Comment

Is Sehat Card the best solution?

No one can deny that national healthcare is desperately needed in Pakistan. This sector has been ignored since decades resulting in severe hardship for...
Read more
Comment

Israel’s gloomy reality

Righting the Wrong Israel’s achievements since its establishment are remarkable. In science, cybertechnology, medicine, agronomy, military innovation, aviation, and entrepreneurship, Israel has excelled while reaching...
Read more
Letters

Foodbank

Different reports focus on economic analysis of fishery, reveals that globally export and productivity rate of fish gradually enhance year after year. In Pakistan...
Read more
Editorials

Pak-India trade

SAPM on Commerce, Textile Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood maintains that trade with India is the need of the hour as it is...
Read more
Editorials

Development in Lahore

Usman Buzdar has received a litany of criticism and doubt over the course of his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab and while much of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian delegation to arrive on March 1 for water talks

ISLAMABAD: An Indian delegation will be visiting Pakistan for a three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission starting on March 1, Pakistani officials said...

Senior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family

Egyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati

PM’s unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.