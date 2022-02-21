Different reports focus on economic analysis of fishery, reveals that globally export and productivity rate of fish gradually enhance year after year. In Pakistan inland capture fisheries gaining more importance rather than marine capture fisheries because inland fishing is undertaken in irrigation canals, rivers and other reservoirs and generally serves subsistence needs.

Further in many regions of the country, it became a traditional practice. Karachi fish harbour handles about 90% of total fish production and 95% of seafood products are exported almost all over the world from this port. Seafood’s export fishery sector earned 169.46 million US dollars and 166.87 million US dollars in 2013-14 and 2015-16 respectively showing a decline of 12% per annum. However, in (2015-16) GDP reached 4.5% and a significant increase was observed in 2016-17 with the difference of 0.8% and was obtained 5.3%GDP. From Dec 2016 to July 2017 fishery department earn 183.5million USD through the export of seafood and their products which was 10% more as compared to the 166.87 million USD dollar of the last fiscal year 2015-16.

During 2017-18 exports of fish and fishery products increased in quantity almost 21.6pc and in value 10.5pc. However, during (FY 2020) 317.305 USD dollars were earned through the export of 130.148 thousand metric tons of fish and fishery products. Furthermore, it is roughly estimated that 30 to 35% of Pakistani seafood is annually imported by over 50 countries of Europe. Malaysia, Sri Lanka, China, Japan and Thailand are major buyers of Pakistani fishery products.

Pakistan’s fisheries sector plays a substantive role in order to overcome the poverty ratio and accomplishing the goal of food security. It also moderately participates in economic and social growth that make no more than 0.4% GDP of the total economy. Most people near the coasts of Sindh and Balochistan belong to the fishery sector and are substantial members of the aquacultural GDP. However, to increase the economic potential, it is necessary to run small scale aquacultural practices across the country. Moreover, round about 390,000 people are directly attached to the fishery department while 900,00 to 1,800,000 are indirectly attached in the form of processing, retailing and transporting.

Despite auspicious agro-climatic conditions and widespread sources of fresh, marine and brackish water, Pakistan’s aquacultural industry is facing difficulties to accomplish its selected goals. This industry is limited in its diversity and to some extent carp species, trout and tilapia are making it dominant all over the world. While coastal and marine aquaculture like shrimp forming is near to vanish. Pakistan’s fish industry shows almost 1.5% of growth production rate in the last five years which is substantially slower than Bangladesh and India growth rate. In Pakistan, post-harvesting is gaining importance but now it is contributing moderately in this sector.

Researchers believe that the fisheries sector in any country has great opportunities to become the strongest engine of eco-social development and growth. The fundamental potential of the fishery sector is not measured in growth and production. However, this sector offers much more opportunities in form of boosting effective exports profits, maximum funding to coastal communities, offering handsome jobs, improving food security and domestic hygienic food and dominant economic gender inequality.

After all this discussion it can be summarized that in Pakistan aquaculture industry need more attention and some rapid actions are required to fulfil the demand for fish. In this way fishery sector can be utilized as an economic booster and not only easily attain a satisfactory growth rate, fulfil the demand for protein but can also enhance the options for food security, employment and livelihood. The Pakistani government is taking steps to improve the Fisheries Department including launching new fishing techniques, Improvement in advanced products, reinforcement of advisory services and enrichment of per capita. By acting upon these outstanding supportive opportunities Pakistan will achieve its targeted goals very soon.

TASMIA SHABANA

LAHORE