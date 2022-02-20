Maryam says ‘Imran and company is real target of fake news laws’

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has come down hard on the PTI-led government for amending laws that would pave way for penalising defamation against the army, judiciary, public servants and government institutions as well as allowing the lawmakers to address public gatherings during election campaigns.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the PML-N leader said the laws being amended by the government were apparently aimed to stifle dissent in the country but in reality they will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides.

“Whatever laws this government is amending are meant to silence the media and the opposition but these laws are going to be used against [PM] Imran & Company,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier today, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said under amended law the prison sentence for spreading fake news has been increased from three years to five years, while the offence has also been made non-bailable.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the law minister said the complainant can seek defamation and criminal proceedings against the accused since now it has become a cognisable offence.

According to Naseem, the government amended the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 to penalise fake news as “lies cannot be allowed to become the foundation of a society”.

The critics, however, believed that the move was an attempt by the ruling party to not only control the digital space but also prevent criticism against the government and the country’s institutions.

“Amendment to Peca, through an ordinance approved by the federal cabinet, whereby criticising the judiciary or military is a punishable offence, is extremely regressive,” Usama Khilji, a digital rights activist, said.

According to a summary sent by the information technology ministry pertaining to incorporation of the amendments in Peca, it was stated that the Constitution guaranteed equality of citizens and equal protection of the law as fundamental rights under Article 25(1).