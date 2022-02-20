NATIONAL

Maryam says ‘Imran and company is real target of fake news laws’

By News Desk

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has come down hard on the PTI-led government for amending laws that would pave way for penalising defamation against the army, judiciary, public servants and government institutions as well as allowing the lawmakers to address public gatherings during election campaigns.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the PML-N leader said the laws being amended by the government were apparently aimed to stifle dissent in the country but in reality they will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides.

“Whatever laws this government is amending are meant to silence the media and the opposition but these laws are going to be used against [PM] Imran & Company,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier today, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said under amended law the prison sentence for spreading fake news has been increased from three years to five years, while the offence has also been made non-bailable.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the law minister said the complainant can seek defamation and criminal proceedings against the accused since now it has become a cognisable offence.

According to Naseem, the government amended the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 to penalise fake news as “lies cannot be allowed to become the foundation of a society”.

The critics, however, believed that the move was an attempt by the ruling party to not only control the digital space but also prevent criticism against the government and the country’s institutions.

“Amendment to Peca, through an ordinance approved by the federal cabinet, whereby criticising the judiciary or military is a punishable offence, is extremely regressive,” Usama Khilji, a digital rights activist, said.

According to a summary sent by the information technology ministry pertaining to incorporation of the amendments in Peca, it was stated that the Constitution guaranteed equality of citizens and equal protection of the law as fundamental rights under Article 25(1).

Previous articleLaws passed by PTI govt will be used against Imran and Company in future: warns Maryam Nawaz
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Laws passed by PTI govt will be used against Imran and Company in future: warns Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the laws which the PTI-led government is passing will be used against Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese Winter Olympic delegation

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and China's State Council have sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its "best...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI unveils its plan to launch long march against Sindh govt

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the party's long march from Ghotki to Karachi that is set to take place...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier has embraced martyrdom and as many as five terrorists were killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX faces bumpy ride amid rollover week, FATF session

KARACHI: After snapping a three-week winning streak by shedding over 400 points last week, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) seems on a bumpy ride amid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee sheds 0.66pc against USD for 2nd week amid high commodity prices

KARACHI: Rupee slipped 0.66 percent against the US dollar for the second straight week due to surging oil and commodity prices globally amid Russia-Ukraine...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI unveils its plan to launch long march against Sindh govt

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the party's long march from Ghotki to Karachi that is set to take place...

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PSX faces bumpy ride amid rollover week, FATF session

Rupee sheds 0.66pc against USD for 2nd week amid high commodity prices

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.