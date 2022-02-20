Economy growing at rate of 5.5pc, claims Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has claimed that the country’s economy is growing at the rate of 5.5 percent.

Addressing a public gathering on Sunday, the energy minister said that the present government is taking practical steps for the welfare and betterment of masses.

Highlighting the people-friendly policies of the present government, he said about 10 million families have been benefited by the Ehsaas Programme. He said now people are able to get the best medical facilities of Rs1 million through Sehat Insaf card.

Azhar said Pakistan tackled the heinous impacts of coronavirus very smartly and Bill Gates acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan to curb the coronavirus. Terming youth as a great asset of the country, he said that the government will provide ample opportunities to youth so that they would be able to excel in all fields.

He said that the power production in the country increased 9 percent on a year-on-year basis in the month of January 2022 which suggests that the economic growth would be recorded at over 5 percent in the current fiscal year 2021-22. Power production is a barometer to gauge the pace of economic activities of the country. Robust economic activity is helping to create hundreds of thousands of jobs every year and enhancing the income level as well, he added.