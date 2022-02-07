NATIONAL

MQM-P delegation calls on Shehbaz

By INP

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a member of the ruling coalition at the Centre, will call on National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore on Tuesday.

The delegation — comprising party’s Deputy Convenor Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and Sadiq Iftikhar — will discuss with Sharif the political situation in Sindh with a focus on local government elections and other matters.

The burning issue pertaining to an in-house change through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly will also come under discussion.

Moreover, the delegation will also call on the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership Wednesday.

It will inquire about the health of ailing PML-Q patriarch and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The politicians will also discuss the issue of the local government apparatus in light of the recent Supreme Court verdict.

MQM-P on Monday met with the top leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP). Its delegation held a meeting with Aimal Wali Khan at Wali Bagh. ANP leaders Mian Iftikhar, Ameer Haider Hoti and other leaders were also present.

Previous articleMinister’s brother disqualified from KP LG elections over ECP code violations
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister’s brother disqualified from KP LG elections over ECP code violations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from running...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders bulldozing of Karachi illegal structure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the provincial building regulator to take down an illegal portion of Al-Jannat Royal Residency, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Immediate disciplinary proceedings recommended against JUI-F chief’s brother

ISLAMABAD: The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday asked the Chief Secretary KP to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings immediately against government officer Zia-ur-Rehman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab Governor, Namangan counterpart discuss expansion of bilateral trade

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar along with a delegation of Pakistani business community met with Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan Shaukat Abdul...
Read more
NATIONAL

Resolving Kashmir and Junagadh issue is prerequisite to peace in South Asia: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: Muslim Institute organized a "Solidarity Walk" on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day from China Chowk Blue Area to the National Press Club. Members...
Read more
NATIONAL

Time has come for PTI govt to be held accountable: Bilawal

NASIRABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday said that the time has come for the PTI government to be held accountable before the masses. "This march...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Fearing junta, hundreds of Myanmar parents disown dissident children

YANGON: Every day for the last three months, an average of six or seven families in Myanmar have posted notices in the country's state-owned...

Murray to skip clay-court season, including French Open

Diplomatic flurry to avert Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine

Teenage figure skater first woman to land quad jump at Olympics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.