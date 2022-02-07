MQM-P delegation calls on Shehbaz

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a member of the ruling coalition at the Centre, will call on National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore on Tuesday.

The delegation — comprising party’s Deputy Convenor Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and Sadiq Iftikhar — will discuss with Sharif the political situation in Sindh with a focus on local government elections and other matters.

The burning issue pertaining to an in-house change through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly will also come under discussion.

Moreover, the delegation will also call on the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership Wednesday.

It will inquire about the health of ailing PML-Q patriarch and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The politicians will also discuss the issue of the local government apparatus in light of the recent Supreme Court verdict.

MQM-P on Monday met with the top leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP). Its delegation held a meeting with Aimal Wali Khan at Wali Bagh. ANP leaders Mian Iftikhar, Ameer Haider Hoti and other leaders were also present.