Minister’s brother disqualified from KP LG elections over ECP code violations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from running in the second leg of the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on charges of repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

The short verdict, delivered by a three-member bench of the commission headed by its chief Sikandar Sultan Raja, dashed Umar’s hopes who was eyeing the prized office of Dera Ismail Khan mayor in the elections scheduled for February 13.

The commission also ordered that Minister Gandapur will also not be able to take part in any political activity connected to the polls in the city.

However, the minister was allowed to enter the city, Raja announced in the verdict he reserved earlier.

The minister violated the election code on December 5 by participating in a campaign and announcing development schemes in the town. Later, the ECP slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on him for the violation.

But, on December 15, the minister again addressed a public rally in the city.

The commission, while taking notice of repeated violations of its code of conduct by Gandapur, had summoned the minister in person on February 1.

He skipped the first hearing and his lawyers told the ECP that Gandapur contracted Covid-19. But, in the second hearing which he attended, the bench reserved the verdict.