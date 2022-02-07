CITY NOTES: Another doctor makes a diagnosis

It was good to know that Imran Khan is not alone. We were all introduced to his medical expertise by the diagnosis of Mian Nawaz Sharif that he made when Mian Nawaz left the country, when he took one look at the back of his head in a photograph and pronounced him fit. Dr Shahbaz Gill is doing the same thing, and has diagnosed the fraudulence of the medical reports that Mian Nawaz submitted. Shahbaz Gill has done his doctorate in business administration, and returned from the USA after there was a sexual harrassment accusation against him. His medical skills have remanied unknown until now.

Meanwhile. Mian Nawaz’s doctor, an interventional cardiologist, was revealed to be an Indian. There was an angry squawk from that he was A Valley Kashmiri, and didn’t like being identified as an Indian.

Well, then, how did he get from Kashmir to the UK? On a Bolivian passport? Or a Malawian? I presume he is in the UK legally. Besides, what if Mian Nawaz did consult an Indian doctor? The prohibition is something I would expect from the BJP. Like Modi going to a Muslim Doctor.

Besides, if you don’t see anything wrong in Imran inviting Indian film stars to perform at his fundraisers for the Shaukat Khanum, why object to Mian Nawaz seeing an Indian doctor?

Besides, this is a doctor who self-identifies as Kashmiri. Was his Kashmiri-ness why MianNawaz consulted him? I am reminded of the saying about Greek meeting Greek. Here we have a Kashmiri meeting a Kashmiri. Though I presume the discussion didn’t centre about the woes of the Kashmiri people.

I’m not sure that the two met on Saturday, which was Kashmir Solidarity Day. Even if they did, I don’t know how much they talked about the oppression there being committed by the Indian forces. When Greek meets Greek, they say, then comes the tug of war, which means that so united the Greeks in defence of their country that, when all stood shoulder-to-shoulder, nothing could defeat them. Does the tug of war come after Kashmiri meets Kashmiri?

Here was one Kashmiri doctor who didn’t identify as an Indian. But then, what about Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was the puppet CM of Indian-Held Kashmir? He studied in the UK. Did he identify as an Indian?

Imran Khan has moved to greater heights of the medical profession, and has left the diagnosis of riffraff to Shehbaz Gill. He has gone to China, where he will take one look at President Xi Jinping and diagnose him with a deadly disease, which he will then disclose can only be cured if Pakistan is given $3 billion. Given, mind you, not lent. Any fool can ask for a loan, but only a doctor can get money. Xi might have heard another saying, that a fool and his money are soon parted.

Maybe that’s why the IMF has only lent Pakistan the money, not given it. Besides, it knows that while Pakistan is likely to complete the current programme, it’ll be back. So we shouldn’t be too puzzled by the conditionalities like an income tax hike and an increase yet again in the power tariff. Those are the preconditions of the next programme, which will be needed to pay off these loans.

Of course, if China was to give us the money, we might be able to avoid going to the IMF. Well,let’s see if Xi laughs in Imran’s face, or waits for him to leave. But he should pay. The IMF asks funny questions about CPECfunding. And it doesn’t want the money it puts up used for repaying Chinese loans. So if there is any reason why China doesn’t want its dealings examined, it should put up the money. As they say, no pain, no gain.