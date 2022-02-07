KU teachers’ boycott of work enters seventh day

KARACHI: The protest of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi entered a seventh day on Monday, with academic activities at Sindh’s largest educational institute remaining suspended since February 1, Geo News reported.

Differences emerged between Universities and Boards Department secretary Mureed Rahimo and the Karachi University Teachers’ Society when the latter declared the selection board null and void on grounds that the vice chancellor needed to take prior permission for the process from the government.

As per the union, Rahimo misbehaved with the KU vice-chancellor and other senior teachers during a meeting of the selection board.

They demanded of the authorities to remove the official from his position.

“The protest will be extended to other universities of Sindh if demands are not accepted,” warned the teachers.

Academic activities will remain suspended in the university till their demands are not fulfilled, the protesters added.

Examinations have also been postponed at the university due to the teachers’ protest.

Protesting teachers also spoke of the financial difficulties university across Sindh had been facing for a long time, calling on the government to release suspended funds.