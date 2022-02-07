NATIONAL

KU teachers’ boycott of work enters seventh day

By Monitoring Report

KARACHI: The protest of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi entered a seventh day on Monday, with academic activities at Sindh’s largest educational institute remaining suspended since February 1, Geo News reported.

Differences emerged between Universities and Boards Department secretary Mureed Rahimo and the Karachi University Teachers’ Society when the latter declared the selection board null and void on grounds that the vice chancellor needed to take prior permission for the process from the government.

As per the union, Rahimo misbehaved with the KU vice-chancellor and other senior teachers during a meeting of the selection board.

They demanded of the authorities to remove the official from his position.

“The protest will be extended to other universities of Sindh if demands are not accepted,” warned the teachers.

Academic activities will remain suspended in the university till their demands are not fulfilled, the protesters added.

Examinations have also been postponed at the university due to the teachers’ protest.

Protesting teachers also spoke of the financial difficulties university across Sindh had been facing for a long time, calling on the government to release suspended funds.

Previous articleMQM-P delegation calls on Shehbaz
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

MQM-P delegation calls on Shehbaz

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a member of the ruling coalition at the Centre, will call on National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister’s brother disqualified from KP LG elections over ECP code violations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from running...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders bulldozing of Karachi illegal structure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the provincial building regulator to take down an illegal portion of Al-Jannat Royal Residency, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Immediate disciplinary proceedings recommended against JUI-F chief’s brother

ISLAMABAD: The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday asked the Chief Secretary KP to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings immediately against government officer Zia-ur-Rehman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab Governor, Namangan counterpart discuss expansion of bilateral trade

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar along with a delegation of Pakistani business community met with Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan Shaukat Abdul...
Read more
NATIONAL

Resolving Kashmir and Junagadh issue is prerequisite to peace in South Asia: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: Muslim Institute organized a "Solidarity Walk" on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day from China Chowk Blue Area to the National Press Club. Members...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC orders bulldozing of Karachi illegal structure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the provincial building regulator to take down an illegal portion of Al-Jannat Royal Residency, a...

Fearing junta, hundreds of Myanmar parents disown dissident children

Murray to skip clay-court season, including French Open

Diplomatic flurry to avert Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.