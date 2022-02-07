Shehbaz tells govt to ‘fear wrath’ of inflation-hit people

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said Monday the “incompetent” government should fear the wrath of people whose livelihoods had been ruined by inflation and unemployment.

Speaking outside an accountability court where he had gone in connection with the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills’ reference along with his son and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz, he said corruption had broken all records under the present government.

“This is not what I am saying. This is what Transparency International (TI) has revealed in its report,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamza declared that today a “liar” was sitting in the Prime Minister’s House.

“He used to say that he would commit suicide rather than going to the IMF,” he said, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of cheating people in the name of giving them jobs, but rendering them jobless instead.

He went on to add that contrary to the last PML-N government, which had united the entire nation against terrorism, today incidents of terrorism were increasing in the country with each passing day.

“Despite being seated on such an important post, the prime minister has failed to create unity in the nation against the common threat,” he claimed.