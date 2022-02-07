NATIONAL

Shehbaz tells govt to ‘fear wrath’ of inflation-hit people

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) gestures as he arrives at the High Court in Lahore on June 3, 2020. - Shahbaz Sharif was granted interim bail on June 3 by the Lahore High Court till June 17, restraining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the leader of the opposition in money-laundering and assets beyond means investigation, according to local reports. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said Monday the “incompetent” government should fear the wrath of people whose livelihoods had been ruined by inflation and unemployment.

Speaking outside an accountability court where he had gone in connection with the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills’ reference along with his son and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz, he said corruption had broken all records under the present government.

“This is not what I am saying. This is what Transparency International (TI) has revealed in its report,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamza declared that today a “liar” was sitting in the Prime Minister’s House.

“He used to say that he would commit suicide rather than going to the IMF,” he said, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of cheating people in the name of giving them jobs, but rendering them jobless instead.

He went on to add that contrary to the last PML-N government, which had united the entire nation against terrorism, today incidents of terrorism were increasing in the country with each passing day.

“Despite being seated on such an important post, the prime minister has failed to create unity in the nation against the common threat,” he claimed.

Previous articleKU teachers’ boycott of work enters seventh day
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KU teachers’ boycott of work enters seventh day

KARACHI: The protest of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi entered a seventh day on Monday, with academic activities at...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM-P delegation calls on Shehbaz

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a member of the ruling coalition at the Centre, will call on National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister’s brother disqualified from KP LG elections over ECP code violations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from running...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders bulldozing of Karachi illegal structure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the provincial building regulator to take down an illegal portion of Al-Jannat Royal Residency, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Immediate disciplinary proceedings recommended against JUI-F chief’s brother

ISLAMABAD: The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday asked the Chief Secretary KP to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings immediately against government officer Zia-ur-Rehman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab Governor, Namangan counterpart discuss expansion of bilateral trade

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar along with a delegation of Pakistani business community met with Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan Shaukat Abdul...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

CITY NOTES: Another doctor makes a diagnosis

It was good to know that Imran Khan is not alone. We were all introduced to his medical expertise by the diagnosis of Mian...

SHC orders bulldozing of Karachi illegal structure

Fearing junta, hundreds of Myanmar parents disown dissident children

Murray to skip clay-court season, including French Open

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.