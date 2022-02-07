NATIONAL

Two FC men wounded in Quetta explosion

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Two personnel of the paramilitary Frontier Corps agency were injured in an explosion in the Sariab Road neighbourhood of Quetta on Monday.

The men were on routine patrol when the bomb, fitted in a motorcycle on the side of the road, was detonated remotely.

The injured were shifted to the FC Hospital.

Afghanistan-based militants have waged an insurgency in the vast province for years.

Earlier this week, the Afghan Taliban again insisted foreign militant groups would not be allowed to operate inside the country.

“This is our responsibility and we have made a promise,” Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told AFP in an interview. “We stand on this word, and we are working on it day and night — to strengthen our borders and our security.”

Staff Report

