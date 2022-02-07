SC turns down petition seeking increase in minority seats in Parliament

LAHORE: Maintaining an earlier verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Supreme Court Monday rejected a petition seeking an increase in the number of seats reserved for minorities in the National Assembly and the provincial parliaments.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, heard the petition.

The apex court, in its ruling, said a constitutional amendment was required for the purpose, and that it could not order the parliament to do so.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that since there had been a massive increase in the country’s population in recent years, therefore, the parliament be ordered to increase the number of minorities’ seats not only in the National Assembly but also in the four provincial assemblies.

Justice Ahsan wondered how could the court order the parliament to introduce an amendment in the constitution?