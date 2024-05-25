China reports production of 32.85 zettabytes of data in 2023

BEIJING: China generated 32.85 zettabytes of data in 2023, up 22.44 percent year on year, according to a report released on Friday afternoon at the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province.

According to the 2023 edition of the national data resource survey report, China experienced explosive growth in unstructured data production in 2023. The rapid development of 5G and AI technologies, along with the widespread use of smart devices, contributed significantly to the increase in total data volume through content creation and audiovisual media.

In terms of data storage, China’s cumulative data storage volume reached 1.73 zettabytes in 2023, with its storage space utilization rate climbing to 59 percent.

By the end of 2023, the scale of computing power across more than 2,200 computing centers nationwide had grown by approximately 30 percent year on year. The demand for computing power for large model training surged, with increased needs observed in the scientific, governmental, financial and industrial sectors, according to the report.

It also suggested that China’s overall management and utilization of data resources remain in their initial stages, with challenges such as inadequate effective data supply persisting.

Global tech leaders gather at BEYOND Expo 2024, shaping future of tech innovation

The 4th BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo, also known as the BEYOND Expo 2024, was held in China’s Macao Special Administrative Region from May 22 to May 25. Th expo attracted participants from 800 enterprises, including some of Asia’s Fortune 500 companies, multinationals, unicorns, and emerging startups, under the theme of “Embracing the Uncertainties.” Showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the tech world, the expo also brought together 250 esteemed figures from various sectors, including international celebrity and Sands Global Ambassador David Beckham, CEO of CATL Robin Zeng, and chairman of Fosun International Guo Guangchang, to explore and discuss the latest advancements in the tech world.

Robin Zeng, chairman and CEO of CATL, speaking at the opening ceremony of BEYOND Expo 2024, May 22, 2024. /BEYOND Expo 2024

The event unfolded with a captivating agenda. In addition to a continued focus on its three sub-brands, BEYOND Healthcare, ClimateTech, and ConsumerTech, this year’s event also featured a lineup of events and activities including the BEYOND Global Investment Summit, the Founder Forum, and the SheTech Summit, which spotlighted the achievements of female leaders in the tech industry.

Exhibits on display at BEYOND Expo 2024, May 22, 2024. /BEYOND Expo 2024