Eyeing Chinese modernization, China doubles efforts to further deepen reform on all fronts

BEIJING: Built after China’s reform and opening up, Rizhao Port in east China’s Shandong Province is a vital global hub for the transshipment of energy and bulk raw materials. Through recent technological innovation, the port has been upgraded into a modern port, serving as a key node for the New Eurasian Land Bridge and an important hub for the Belt and Road Initiative. Rizhao Port, together with Qingdao Port, Yantai Port and Bohai Bay Port, formed Shandong Port Group Co., Ltd. five years ago. Last year, the total cargo throughput of the four ports exceeded 1.7 billion tonnes, ranking first in the world. As part of his first leg of an inspection tour in Shandong Province from Wednesday to Friday, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visited the port, recognizing its achievements and urging the province to build a high-level platform for major international exchanges and cooperation. “Reform is the driving force for development,” Xi emphasized on Thursday while chairing a symposium in Shandong’s capital of Jinan, attended by representatives from businesses and academia. To deepen reform further on all fronts, efforts should be focused on the overarching goals of improving and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and modernizing China’s governance system and capacity, he stressed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China’s Shandong Province, May 22, 2024.

Deepening reform centered on Chinese modernization Xi’s trip to Shandong is the first local inspection he has made since the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau held a meeting on April 30, which decided that the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be held in Beijing in July, and the session will primarily examine issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization. Over the years, China’s reform of the economic system has been continuously improved, and the reform of its political and cultural systems has been steadily advanced and innovated. Meanwhile, the reform of the ecological civilization system has been accelerated, and the reform of national defense and the military has achieved historic breakthroughs. Comprehensively deepening reform has placed the construction of the national governance system and governance capabilities in a more prominent position. China has convened about 40 meetings of the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reform and 30 meetings of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform to improve the top-level design of reform. From implementing the Foreign Investment Law and building pilot free trade zones to hosting a slew of major expos and accelerating the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port, China unswervingly deepens reforms and expands high-level opening up, injecting positive energy into global development and bringing tangible benefits to people worldwide. At Thursday’s symposium, Xi said China should take resolute steps to remove the ideological and institutional barriers hindering the advancement of Chinese modernization and double down on its efforts to resolve deep-seated institutional challenges and structural issues. Economic system reform should start with meeting realistic needs and tackling the most urgent matters, and it should advance theoretical and institutional innovation in the process of solving practical problems, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium attended by representatives from businesses and academia and delivers an important speech in Jinan, east China’s Shandong Province, May 23, 2024.