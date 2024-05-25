Mob rampages in Sargodha as Christian man is accused of blasphemy

SARGODHA: In another incident of violence against the Christian community in Punjab, a mob vandalized properties and set furniture on fire in Sargodha’s Mujahid Colony on Saturday after a Christian man was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

The mob attempted to set fire to the accused man’s house and lynch him.

However, a large police contingent, including Sargodha Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Ejaz Malhi, arrived and controlled the situation. Dozens were reportedly arrested.

“Over 2000 policemen have been deployed to control the situation,” DPO Malhi stated.

He warned that those inciting violence would be identified through CCTV footage and face legal action, adding that a thorough search operation was being conducted.

The incident recalled last year’s mob violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala tehsil, where multiple churches in a Christian neighborhood were attacked over an alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.

Police blocked all routes to Isa Nagri, home to over 500 Christian families.

Locals accused the police of standing by as hundreds armed with sticks and batons vandalized churches and ransacked and burned homes.

Media reports stated that a mob of over 100 set ablaze the Salvation Army Church, one of the oldest in the area. The United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church, and Shehrunwala Church were also ransacked.

However, a statement from the interim Punjab government said: “A large mob of five to six thousand people gathered at various places in Jaranwala in different groups. They attempted to attack minority localities, which was foiled by the police. An attempt to damage various buildings was pre-empted by police action.”

Rana Imran Jamil, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, told AFP that four churches had been set on fire. A Christian cemetery and a local government office were also vandalized as crowds demanded action from authorities.

As panic spread, shops were shut and a strike was called. The situation remained tense despite a heavy police presence.

Videos and messages posted on social media suggested the mob was incited by announcements from mosque loudspeakers about the alleged desecration of religious scriptures by three Christians.

Earlier this year, on February 14, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa directed the police to ensure that “religion is not used for personal purposes” and emphasized handling blasphemy cases “with diligence.”

The top court directed that, given the sensitivity of blasphemy cases, supervision and investigation would not be carried out by an officer below the rank of SP.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Isa, including Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, granted bail to a blasphemy accused on a surety bond of Rs50,000 and ordered a further inquiry into the case.