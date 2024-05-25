Court set June 6 for indictment of Gandapur in Audio Leak Case

ISLAMABAD: An Additional District and Sessions Court in the federal on Saturday fixed June 6 as the date for indictment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and co-accused Asad Khan in audio leak case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar presided over the proceedings and approved Ali Amin Gandapur’s application seeking exemption from appearance.

The judge then adjourned hearing of the case until June 6.

The first information report (FIR) registered against Gandapur mentioned an audio leak, in which he could purportedly be heard using derogatory language against the PDM coalition government. According to the FIR, the audio was aired on a private news channel.

Earlier on April 27, the court deferred the indictment of KP’s Chief Minister in the audio leak case till May 25.

As per details, Gandapur appeared in the court for the hearing of the audio leak case where the court granted him permission to leave the courtroom after marking attendance.

Moreover, the court deferred the indictment and adjourned the audio leaks case against KP CM Amin Gandapur till May 25.