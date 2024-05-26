PTI moves IHC against CDA operation at party’s secretariat

Seeks order to de-seal its central secretariat, saying purchased plot through members in 2020

Omar Ayub Khan files petition, saying neither any order nor notice ever served upon him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) operation at party’s central secretariat and seeks order to de-seal its central secretariat.

The petition, filed by the party’s General Secretary Omar Ayub, urged the court to declare the CDA’s demolition order illegal.

The petition names the Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner, Chairman CDA, IG, and others as respondents.

In the petition, the PTI leaders said: “Neither any order nor any notice was ever served upon the petitioner, hence, the impugned act of the respondents is due to malafide intention, blackmailing, without due process of law and violation of the principle of natural justice and also contrary to Article 4 and 10-A of the Constitution.”

The petitioner argued that PTI, through its members Arshad Dad and Naseemur Rehman, purchased commercial plot Number 1-A situated at Shopping Centre, Sector G-8/4-2 from Sartaj Ali in 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CDA, following the operation, had said that encroachment by a “political party” was removed and added that the plot was allotted in the name of a person named Sartaj Ali.

The petitioner termed the CDA’s operation illegal unlawful and the result of malafide, political victimisation and violation of fundamental rights.

On Thursday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had demolished a portion of the PTI Central Secretariat over a “violation of building rules”, drawing strong condemnation from the former ruling party.

The CDA said that its anti-encroachment team launched an operation to eliminate illegal construction and encroachment.

In response, the PTI voiced its concerns in the Senate on Saturday, the party’s secretary general, Omar Ayub Khan, filed the petition and made secretary of interior, chief commissioner, CDA chairman, and IG Islamabad parties in the case.

Reacting to the CDA operation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lamented the demolition of a portion of party’s Central Secretariat.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan lambasted the authorities for ‘violating’ the sanctity of his party’s Central Secretariat in the federal capital.

“In a democracy, the central office of a party is sanctified,” he said, terming the bulldozing of central office a “cowardly act”. He alleged that the Central Secretariat was demolished without any ‘reasons or prior notice’.

PTI censured govt for using force

A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz Friday lambasted the government for using force against the PTI and arresting the party’s local chapter chief Aamir Mughal.

Addressing the Senate, Faraz said the treasury benches not only banned his party they also used all the tactics against it. It was not enough for them to snatch the party’s electoral symbol, he blasted.

Referring to the raid at the PTI office, the senior leader said his party’s central office was razed in Islamabad, Mughal was arrested and PTI workers were beaten by police with batons.

Faraz said the CDA demolished the building on the government’s desire. They had started using foul tactics after failure to compete with the PTI politically, he said. They were creating hatred for themselves through such actions, he said.

Govt’s stance

Backing the anti-encroachment operation, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had informed the Senate that action had been taken in accordance with the law and for violating building bylaws.

He made the remarks while responding to a point of order raised by PTI Faraz in the Senate. The law minister further explained that the first notice was issued to the political party in 2020 for violating building bylaws.

“Notices were repeatedly issued from 2020 to 2024 at six-month intervals, with the final notice given on May 10 for ongoing violations.”

“In view of the last notice dated May 10, the action is in accordance with the law,” the minister added.