11 killed in Multan truck-van collision, five dead in Thatta road crash

MULTAN/THATTA: Eleven people were killed and 15 others injured when a truck collided with a passenger van on Multan-Mianwali Road while five people were killed and 11 others injured when a Suzuki pick-up van collided with a trailer in Thatta’s Jhirk area, the police said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the 11 deceased of Multan accident included five men, three women, two children, and one girl.

More than 15 individuals sustained serious injuries in the collision between a truck and a passenger van traveling from the opposite direction.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were promptly shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention.

The passengers in the van, who belonged to Multan’s Laar area, were traveling to meet relatives when the accident occurred.

Rescue officials confirmed that all the deceased and injured were members of the same family.

However, the rescue officials disclosed that the unfortunate incident has been attributed to the poor condition of the road and construction materials that had been left on the roadway for an extended period.

Five labourers killed, 11 injured in Thatta collision

At least five people were killed and 11 others injured on Saturday when a Suzuki pick-up van collided with a trailer in Thatta’s Jhirk area, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Khan confirmed that the deceased were labourers and were on the way to a factory in Kotri when the Suzuki pickup they were travelling in collided with a 22-wheel trailer.

The accident took place near Hameed Fruit Farm, the SSP said, adding that the injured were shifted to Kotri Hospital. He stated that the labourers were members of the Behrani community.

The Suzuki pickup was completely crushed in the accident, while the trailer has been impounded and the driver and conductor have been arrested, the SSP said.

Earlier this month, four members of a family died and 10 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a car on the Indus Highway near Khairpur Nathan Shah bypass.

The four belonging to the Memon community were going in a car to the village of Kanhiar Lakhiar in K.N. Shah from Moro to offer condolences over the death of a relative.