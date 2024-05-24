PCB announces Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced its 15-player squad for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in the USA and Caribbean from 1-29 June.

The team would be led by Babar Azam while other players include Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Iftikhar, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Aamir, Azam Khan, Imaad Wasim, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Abrar, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi and Muhammad Usman Khan.

Pakistan’s schedule of matches:

6 June – vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

9 June – vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

11 June – vs Canada, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

16 June – vs Ireland, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Pakistan has been seeded A2 in the first round and if they qualify for the second round, then their Super Eight matches will be as follows:

19 June – vs D1, Antigua

21 June – vs C2, Barbados

23 June – vs B1, Barbados