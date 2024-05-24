WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan back home, post-release from hospital for heat stroke

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to heat stroke. He was discharged on Thursday after receiving treatment and has now returned to Mumbai. Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of him will have to wait a bit longer.
Paparazzi photographer Viral Bayani shared a video on Instagram confirming Shah Rukh’s return to Mumbai. The actor had been in Ahmedabad for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR), qualifier match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Following KKR’s victory, Shah Rukh celebrated with his daughter Suhana and son AbRam, greeting fans and taking a victory lap at the stadium.