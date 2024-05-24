Entertainment

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan back home, post-release from hospital for heat stroke

By News Desk

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to heat stroke. He was discharged on Thursday after receiving treatment and has now returned to Mumbai. Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of him will have to wait a bit longer.

Paparazzi photographer Viral Bayani shared a video on Instagram confirming Shah Rukh’s return to Mumbai. The actor had been in Ahmedabad for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR), qualifier match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Following KKR’s victory, Shah Rukh celebrated with his daughter Suhana and son AbRam, greeting fans and taking a victory lap at the stadium.

 

However, he was hospitalized the next day due to dehydration. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, assured fans on Thursday that he was recovering well, writing, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.” In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen accompanied by Gauri and Suhana. Agastya Nanda, Ajay Devgn, and CM Eknath Shinde were also spotted at Kalina airport with the actor.

Juhi Chawla visited Shah Rukh during his hospital stay. In an interview, she reassured his fans about his health, saying, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals.”

Recently, while speaking to Star Sports for Knight Club’s King Khan Rules, Shah Rukh mentioned that he had three releases last year (Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki), which kept him working non-stop. Due to the physical demands of these roles, he decided to take a break and focus on his IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is expected to return to the screen soon in King, and will reprise his role as Pathaan in upcoming YRF spy films.

Previous article
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ goes viral with 19 million views
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks silence on niece Sharmin Segal’s performance in...

After facing significant criticism and harsh trolling on social media, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally responded to the feedback regarding his niece,...

‘Laapataa Ladies’ surpasses ‘Animal’ on Netflix

Summer vacations for schools announced in KP

Weather update for second T20I as Pakistan reaches Birmingham

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.