WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan back home, post-release from hospital for heat stroke

However, he was hospitalized the next day due to dehydration. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, assured fans on Thursday that he was recovering well, writing, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.” In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen accompanied by Gauri and Suhana. Agastya Nanda, Ajay Devgn, and CM Eknath Shinde were also spotted at Kalina airport with the actor.

Juhi Chawla visited Shah Rukh during his hospital stay. In an interview, she reassured his fans about his health, saying, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals.”

Recently, while speaking to Star Sports for Knight Club’s King Khan Rules, Shah Rukh mentioned that he had three releases last year (Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki), which kept him working non-stop. Due to the physical demands of these roles, he decided to take a break and focus on his IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is expected to return to the screen soon in King, and will reprise his role as Pathaan in upcoming YRF spy films.