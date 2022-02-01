NATIONAL

ECP disqualifies KP transport minister for inciting violence during LG polls

By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Minister Shah Muhammad for five years for disturbing law and order situation during the first phase of local government elections in the province.

The ECP disqualified Shah Muhammad and his son Mamoon Rasheed for five years for attacking a polling station in Baka Khel, snatching polling material, and abducting the polling staff.

On the polling day, incidents of abduction of police personnel and polling staff, and snatching of polling bags at different polling stations of Baka Khel were reported.

“The situation warrants the postponement of the polling process in Baka Khel till the normalisation of law and order situation,” the ECP had said.

The ECP had also constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the incidents.

News Desk

