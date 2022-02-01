Islamabad harassment case: IO says police ‘unable to find any witnesses’

ISLAMABAD: Sub-inspector Tariq Zaman, who is investigating the Islamabad harassment case, told a court on Tuesday that during the probe, the law enforcement agency was “unable to find any witnesses when the couple was allegedly undressed.”

He added that the plaintiff “provided the video showing the couple being assaulted in a USB.”

During the hearing on Tuesday, lawyers of the accused cross-examined the investigation officers of the case. He informed the lawyers that there are “no eyewitnesses of the case” and the other residents of the apartments were not included in the investigation.

Zaman informed the lawyers that “apart from the informant, no eyewitness confirmed the location of the apartment”.

He added that when the police visited the alleged crime scene, the apartment was “locked”.

The cop informed the lawyers that they tried knocking on the door but nobody responded and they mapped the crime from the outside. He added that in the first information report (FIR), the location of the crime has not been identified.

Shafqat Mahmood, the other IO, when asked by the lawyers about who uploaded the harassment video on social media, responded that the “police have written to the FIA for details but are yet to get a response.”

At this point, the case was adjourned and the next hearing is scheduled for February 8.