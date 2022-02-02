Rehman Malik hospitalised with Covid-related complications

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has been shifted to a private hospital here after he fell critically ill with Covid-related symptoms.

Malik was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital for treatment of lung complications which he developed after contracting Covid-19.

The PPP leader had recovered from the coronavirus recently but his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day in the country, as 5,327 more people tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours, according to the daily update of the pandemic issued by the NCOC on Tuesday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has commenced a countrywide door-to-door Covid-19 inoculation drive from today, according to Planning Minister Asad Umar.

Addressing the media and flanked by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, the NCOC chief said 55,000 teams are conducting the drive aimed at providing vaccination services at people’s homes.

He said the teams would provide first, second and booster doses of the vaccine.