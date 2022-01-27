Terrorists kill guard, abduct company official in oil well attack in Hangu

HANGU: A security guard was killed and an oil company employee abducted in terrorists’ attack on an oil well site here, police on Thursday.

The terrorists attacked the oil installation of a private company in Adam Banda area. “They killed a security guard at the site and abducted the company’s work supervisor,” police sources said.

“The bushes and dry grass at the site found to set on fire, however, the wellhead has been safe,” according to police.

The terrorists have also damaged solar plates with gunfire,” police further said.

It is to be mentioned here that the oil and gas has also been discovered at the Hangu Formation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Adam Banda, has been a remote area of southern district Hangu, located at some 94 km in south west of Kohat near Gurguri Oil field.