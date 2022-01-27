NATIONAL

Terrorists kill guard, abduct company official in oil well attack in Hangu

By Agencies

HANGU: A security guard was killed and an oil company employee abducted in terrorists’ attack on an oil well site here, police on Thursday.

The terrorists attacked the oil installation of a private company in Adam Banda area. “They killed a security guard at the site and abducted the company’s work supervisor,” police sources said.

“The bushes and dry grass at the site found to set on fire, however, the wellhead has been safe,” according to police.

The terrorists have also damaged solar plates with gunfire,” police further said.

It is to be mentioned here that the oil and gas has also been discovered at the Hangu Formation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Adam Banda, has been a remote area of southern district Hangu, located at some 94 km in south west of Kohat near Gurguri Oil field.

Previous articleIHC defers Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case until March 3
Next articlePrime suspect confesses killing journalist in Lahore
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district, the military's media affairs wing said on Thursday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prime suspect confesses killing journalist in Lahore

LAHORE: The main suspect involved in the killing of a journalist associated with a private TV in Lahore on Thursday confessed to his crime. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC defers Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case until March 3

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the case for providing a lawyer to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nazim Jokhio murder: PPP MPA gets B-class in jail, shifted to NICVD

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais Bijar who is booked under the murder charges of Nazim Jokhio was shifted to National Institute...
Read more
NATIONAL

Forex reserves fall $868m to $22.48bn for 7th week

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country dropped for the seventh successive week by $868 million (3.7 percent) to reach $22.48 billion. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif’s return

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday advised the incumbent government to resolve the current issues rather than focusing on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Need for all sides to be extra careful

Most of the political parties of Sindh have rejected the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2021 for failing to empower the grassroots organizations. While...

Foreign debt

10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Prime suspect confesses killing journalist in Lahore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.