IHC defers Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case until March 3

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the case for providing a lawyer to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for March 03.

According to details shared by the IHC, the proceeding was adjourned after IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was not feeling well.

“IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah is on leaves from Monday till tomorrow (Friday),” it shared the reason for adjourning the case without a hearing.

In October 2021, Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a written verdict into a case pertaining to the appointment of a counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, giving another chance to the Indian government to provide assistance in the case.

In a written verdict from the three-member bench of the IHC, the court said that safeguarding the right to life and right to a fair trial of the Indian spy is crucial and, therefore, meaningful, assistance by the Indian government is a pre-requisite.

While saying that the IHC had granted relief previously, the written verdict said that it would be appropriate to give another opportunity to the Indian government to extend assistance in the case in order to effectively implement the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In April 2021, the Indian High Commission filed a plea for the appointment of a counsel for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Indian authorities have previously avoided responding in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and for the time approached the court saying that they have the right to provide a legal counsel to the Indian citizen