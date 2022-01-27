NATIONAL

Nazim Jokhio murder: PPP MPA gets B-class in jail, shifted to NICVD

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais Bijar who is booked under the murder charges of Nazim Jokhio was shifted to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) besides getting B-class facilities in the prison.

A letter from jail authorities, showing that the PPP lawmaker from Malir has been given B-class in the prison while he was also shifted to the NICVD for medical treatment.

The sources in the prison said that Jam Awais Bijar was shifted to NICVD after his health condition deteriorated.

“He was feeling chest pain and after a medical examination, it emerged that his blood pressure and cholesterol level went up,” they said and added that the PPP lawmaker was later shifted to the prison after improvement in his health condition.

The sources in the prison further confirmed that he was given B-class in the jail owing to his status of being a lawmaker as per the prison policy.

Police submitted the final challan (investigation report) in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case to a Malir court on Wednesday.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case filed the charge sheet showing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim as an absconder and MPA Jam Awais and five other persons as held accused.

The IO dropped abduction and plot to murder charges against the accused. Seven accused persons, including an official of the forest department, have also been discharged from the case.

The court directed the defence and prosecution sides to forward their arguments on the challan in the next hearing on Feb 3.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse last month. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

Previous articleForex reserves fall $868m to $22.48bn for 7th week
