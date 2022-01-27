NATIONAL

Prime suspect confesses killing journalist in Lahore

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The main suspect involved in the killing of a journalist associated with a private TV in Lahore on Thursday confessed to his crime.

According to police, Aamir Butt during integration confessed to his crime and added he killed Husnain Shah over the matter of financial dispute.

Aamir said he hired two shooters to kill the journalists and he was shot dead near his office when he came out of his vehicle.

Earlier, police claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in killing a journalist Husnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club.

According to the operations branch of the Lahore police, the three suspects were involved in the killing and had been shifted to an undisclosed location for questioning.

The sources privy to the investigation process claimed that a group that used to sell jewellery on interest rate was involved in the killing and the authorities are probing the owners and employees of the business.

Two motorcyclists fired at him with eight bullet wounds found at the journalist’s abdomen and chest in Lahore, earlier this week.

Staff Report

