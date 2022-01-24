Opinion

Dilapidated safe city infrastructure

Critical anti-terrorism tech dysfunctional

By Editorial
13
0

The blast at Lahore’s Anarkali has not only revealed lapses and fault lines within the security setup of major cities; it has inadvertently uncovered a serious and worrying reality: most CCTV cameras operated under the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) are offline. Installed across the city, the safe city project was conceived and implemented as an essential tool in preventing terrorism. According to reports, much of the system’s components, primarily the cameras are dysfunctional, which indicates that the present government has made little to no effort in maintaining them. That the suspect in the Anarkali bombing case was detected on a privately installed CCTV camera rather than a safe city one should be a source of embarrassment for the provincial government. In addition to around 30 per cent of the cameras installed being dysfunctional for over two years, cellular network coverage also remains compromised as many 4G towers are without backup. This means that during power outages, emergency calls to ‘15’ simply don’t go through.

As per reports, only 2000 of the 8000 CCTV cameras are currently in full functional condition. For a province witnessing a resurgence of terrorism, one would hope more attention and resources would be diverted towards efforts to create and maintain a more robust, dependable and technologically sound intelligence and surveillance gathering infrastructure. The existence of such a system would not only aid in thwarting incidents of terrorism by providing crucial actionable intelligence but also help detect perpetrators of heinous crimes such as the one in Anarkali. This would lead to arrests and punishments being handed out but more importantly would make it possible to question and interrogate detained suspects for leads that would in turn contribute further towards the anti-terrorism effort. The Punjab government must not take this aspect of law enforcement lightly as it is a crucial cog in a complex machine that has to work properly, efficiently and around the clock to be effective. It is hoped that corrective measures are taken immediately rather than being delayed as there is a very real cost attached to such procrastination: more death on the streets of Punjab’s capital.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina urges US to stop politicising flight epidemic prevention
Next articleWhistling in the wind
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

History of religion

In stark contrast to the narrative that has been fashionable for a long time now, the view of the history of religion set forth...
Read more
Comment

A war that might end all wars

The end of a war does not determine who is right but only who is left. I am not going to talk about conventional...
Read more
Comment

Uniformity of education in Pakistan

Socrates said that education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel. Education is the process to facilitate learning to...
Read more
Letters

Educational dilemma 

Repeated crammed lectures that are delivered religiously at educational institutions have become a tradition in Pakistan. It takes less than a year for a...
Read more
Letters

Thalassemia in Pakistan 

Thalassemia is a major genetic disease spread all over the world especially in Pakistan. There are two main types of thalassemia disease which are...
Read more
Letters

Tips to invest in property

We all know the simplest way a person can invest in real estate is by buying a rental property and getting monthly payments in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Uniformity of education in Pakistan

Socrates said that education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel. Education is the process to facilitate learning to...

Educational dilemma 

Thalassemia in Pakistan 

Tips to invest in property

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.