Whistling in the wind

PM Imran Khan’s remarks while answering callers’ questions live on national television have sent a demoralizing signal to his party men and allies, particularly those who had gathered around him to enjoy the benefits of power. The resignation by Shahzad Akbar, Advisor on accountability, is a sign of dejection that is overtaking the PTI.

The PM has threatened unspecified opponents that if he was forced out of office, he would take to the streets and they would have nowhere to hide. The opposition parties have already made it clear that they would not resort to any unconstitutional way to remove the PTI govt. In parliamentary democracies the vote of no confidence is a legal way to send a PM home. If the PM has lost the trust of the majority in NA, he has no moral or legal right to stay in power. Starting a public campaign against a premature but constitutional removal carries no sense. As the PM knows this well, was he addressing some quarters other than the opposition?

The PM has chastised the judiciary as well as the media for not toeing the government’s line. It is highly objectionable on the part of the PM to try to discredit the independent judiciary of his own country. Imran Khan has similarly castigated the media for not presenting what he calls a full picture of what was happening on the economic front. He accused certain journalists of trying to advance the agenda of the opposition. What Imran Khan desires is a pliant judiciary and media which is possible only in a fascist system.

The constitution envisages consultations between the PM and Leader of the Opposition for making certain key appointments. The PM is willing to talk to the TLP and the Baloch separatists but he is unwilling to interact with Shahbaz Sharif because according to him that would be tantamount to compromising over the corruption of the Sharif family. No one can arbitrarily decide who is a criminal and who is not. It is widely understood that as long as someone is elected, has not been disqualified by a court of law, and holds a position such as the leader of the opposition, the PM is duty bound to deal with him, hold consultations and try to reach a consensus wherever possible.