Opinion

Plastic bottles

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Plastic bottles are the biggest source of plastic pollution in the world. Although the availability of water and drinks in every location is due to plastic bottles, the price that we have to pay for this luxury is just too high.

Plastic bottles litter the landscape reducing the beauty of every place. The plastic does not decompose and will remain in the soil for decades if not forever. Plastic bottles will eventually disintegrate into microparticles. These microplastic particles are filling the ocean and are consumed by aquatic life. It is estimated that 20% of sand is composed of microparticles across the world beaches. Microplastic particles can also become airborne and be inhaled into the lungs.

- Advertisement -

Therefore I would request the Government of Pakistan to implement a glass bottle or reuse of plastic bottle policy. Under the policy, plastic and bottled products will cost Rs2 higher. When the customer returns the plastic bottle to the shop they will get their 2 Rs extra tax returned to them. Similarly, if anyone else returns the plastic bottle then they will also get the amount. If not, the tax is paid to the government for cleanup costs of plastic bottles.

Companies would be allowed to reuse bottles, as long as the bottles are double washed and steam sterilized. While companies would be encouraged to use glass bottles instead of plastic, as glass bottles are more long-lasting when reused. While pharmaceutical products using glass bottles would be allowed to charge 5 Rs extra in their retail price. Companies would also be asked to collect the non-usable or damaged plastic bottles, that would be converted and used to manufacture electricity outlets and switch boxes or used as plastic addition for road construction or used for plastic brick and tile manufacturing, under the guidance of the government’s plastic waste utilization coordination office.

Such a policy would reduce or end the use of plastic bottles in the food and pharmaceutical industry, reduce import cost of plastic composite, reduce plastic pollution and increase glass manufacturing plants in Pakistan. Glass bottles are manufactured from local materials while plastic is imported.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR

PESHAWAR

Previous articleBullying must end
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Bullying must end

Bullying is unsolicited aggressive behaviour among school-aged children; it affects both kids who bully and those who are bullied. It involves different types of...
Read more
Letters

Royalty for writers

Literature seems to be thriving across the world except in Pakistan as there is no good platform for aspiring writers to get their work...
Read more
Letters

Change inevitable

With galloping inflation refusing to patter down, resulting in PTI’s ignominious drubbing in KPK local body poll, rumours predicting the end of PTI’s lead...
Read more
Editorials

The tragedy in Murree

There were no doubt serious administrative lapses that led to 23 tourists, including children, dying in cars stranded in snow January 9 in Murree....
Read more
Editorials

The Chinese puzzle

The meeting of Chinese Ambassador Xi Ron with Chief of Army Staff with Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa may be seen as preparatory to the...
Read more
Comment

Preparing for Change

"It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change "; said Leon c. Megginson....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

The tragedy in Murree

There were no doubt serious administrative lapses that led to 23 tourists, including children, dying in cars stranded in snow January 9 in Murree....

The Chinese puzzle

Forex reserves fall $551.7m to $23.35bn on debt payment

GDP growth rate hits 14-year high to 5.37pc in 2021: Asad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.