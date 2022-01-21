Opinion

Bullying must end

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Bullying is unsolicited aggressive behaviour among school-aged children; it affects both kids who bully and those who are bullied. It involves different types of actions based on strength, power, and wealth such as threats, rumours, physical attacks or to make fun of appearances like obesity. Bullying can affect the mental, physical, and emotional health of a person. It can cause severe harm in the form of physical injury or mental distortion and leads to anxiety, depression, stress problems, and lack of confidence in life.

Bullying is a horrible and drastic thing especially among children and if it is traumatic then it can be a shepherd towards suicide. It is imperative to address the warning symptoms of bullying. School management should give attention to bullying by creating a positive school climate, better communication relationships between students and teachers, giving rewards to children due to healthy and positive behaviour, and raising awareness through different seminars among students.

- Advertisement -

NIDA ABDUL QADIR

LAHORE

Previous articleRoyalty for writers
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Royalty for writers

Literature seems to be thriving across the world except in Pakistan as there is no good platform for aspiring writers to get their work...
Read more
Letters

Change inevitable

With galloping inflation refusing to patter down, resulting in PTI’s ignominious drubbing in KPK local body poll, rumours predicting the end of PTI’s lead...
Read more
Editorials

The tragedy in Murree

There were no doubt serious administrative lapses that led to 23 tourists, including children, dying in cars stranded in snow January 9 in Murree....
Read more
Editorials

The Chinese puzzle

The meeting of Chinese Ambassador Xi Ron with Chief of Army Staff with Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa may be seen as preparatory to the...
Read more
Comment

Preparing for Change

"It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change "; said Leon c. Megginson....
Read more
Comment

Forced marriages

A forced marriage is simply a marriage in which either one or both the parties are not willing to tie the knot. In Pakistan,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

The Chinese puzzle

The meeting of Chinese Ambassador Xi Ron with Chief of Army Staff with Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa may be seen as preparatory to the...

Forex reserves fall $551.7m to $23.35bn on debt payment

GDP growth rate hits 14-year high to 5.37pc in 2021: Asad

Govt to modernise Balochistan road infrastructure: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.