Delay in issuance of laptop

On the 30th of August 2021, the former finance minister of Balochistan announced that college students in the province would be provided laptops by the provincial government. However, it has been nearly five months since then and the students have not received any laptops. Given the poor quality of educational services in the province and the absence of libraries and other resources, the students were banking their hopes on the government’s promise.

Throughout the pandemic, education has been either entirely virtual or hybrid; therefore, access to laptops and broadband services has become a necessity. However, most students cannot afford them because of which they are missing out on a significant proportion of their studies. Also, laptops are important for other academic coursework, research projects and exam preparation. It has become extremely difficult for students to keep pace with their studies without proper resources. Internet cafes are rare and the ones that do exist do not offer adequate services.

Consequently, the announcement of the provision of laptops came as a relief for students. We students humbly request the Chief Minister and other relevant authorities to consider the educational needs of students of Balochistan and work on improving their prospects.

Irfan Habib

Turbat