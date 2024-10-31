Over the years, Pakistan has continued to witness significant changes in gender roles and perceptions. The evolving landscape reflects both challenges and opportunities. Recent studies show that more Pakistanis are embracing the idea of gender equality.

A survey conducted earlier this year revealed that 65 per cent of the respondents supported equal rights for men and women. This marks an improvement from the past when traditional roles defined expectations. The youth in particular are driving this change, questioning old norms and advocating work-life balance.

More and more women are today rec-eiving education and entering the work-force. The literacy rate for women has jumped to about 59pc. Empowered women in business contribute significantly to the economy. Women-led start-ups are on the rise, with an increase of 25pc in 2023 alone. This showcases the shifting mindset towards female entrepreneurship.

Despite all this progress, issues like gender-based violence cast a long shadow. Activists and organisations are working tirelessly to combat this issue. Laws are being updated, and awareness campaigns are striving to educate communities. This is crucial because a society that thrives on equality cannot ignore these harsh realities. No doubt, education plays a pivotal role in reshaping gender perceptions. In 2024, more girls are attending school, with enrolment figures reaching about 48pc in rural areas.

Men are increasingly seen as key allies in the fight for gender equality. Modern male role models are advocating for a balanced view of masculinity, recognising that supporting women uplifts everyone.

This newfound perspective encourages discussions around shared responsibilities at home and in society. Social media campaigns are amplifying these voices, showing that working together leads to progress. The future of gender parity in Pakistan appears to be promising, but the path is not without obstacles.

More efforts are needed to ensure that both men as well as women thrive equally.

QAZI ABDUL MALIK

PANO AQIL