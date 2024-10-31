Pak Navy assists stranded Iranian fishermen in Gulf of Aden, strengthens regional ties

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy has announced that its ship, PNS Zulfiquar, successfully rescued an Iranian fishing dhow with 23 crew members stranded in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen.

The vessel, Al Muhammadi, had sent out a distress call due to a serious injury aboard and engine issues, prompting the Pakistan Navy’s swift response.

According to a statement by the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Pakistan Navy, PNS Zulfiquar deployed medical and technical teams to assist the crew. A severely injured fisherman received first aid for a hand injury sustained during engine repairs. Two other sick crew members were examined and treated on-site, and the vessel’s engine was also repaired to ensure safe passage.

The Pakistan Navy underscored its ongoing role in regional security and maritime safety, emphasizing that such missions are integral to its operations. Humanitarian aid missions, such as this, demonstrate the Navy’s commitment to supporting seafarers and maintaining stability across the Indian Ocean region.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Navy also conducted a rescue for eight Iranian fishermen stranded after their boat caught fire at sea. The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan Navy’s proactive assistance, noting the historical cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in such rescue efforts.