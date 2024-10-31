23rd Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium draws experts from 14 countries

LAHORE: The 23rd Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium (SKCS), Pakistan’s largest oncology gathering, concluded successfully, bringing together over 5,700 delegates.

The three-day hybrid event, hosted by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, featured 116 speakers from renowned hospitals and universities globally, including 69 international experts from 14 countries. Of the total attendees, about 3,050 participated in person, while others joined online.

The symposium provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and networking among oncology professionals. Accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education, the event offered up to 33 Category I CME points to attendees.

Dr. Muzaffar H. Qazilbash from MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA, delivered the plenary lecture on advancements in cell therapy for blood cancers.

Dr. Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals, discussed the state of oncology in Pakistan and the hospital’s role in cancer care. Professor Nick Maynard from Oxford University Hospitals, UK, addressed the impact of conflict on healthcare in Gaza.

The symposium featured research presentations on various oncology topics, with awards recognizing outstanding contributions, including the Ahsan Rashid Memorial award, Bashir-Alavi award, Begum Mir Nursing award, and honors for the best free papers. New additions this year included sessions on pediatric palliative medicine and a Young Investigators Forum.

Dr. Yusuf acknowledged the symposium’s growth as a key event for advancing oncology in Pakistan and congratulated Dr. Usman Ahmad and Dr. Muhammad Faisal for their efforts as the organizing committee leaders.

Plans are already in motion for the 24th Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium, set to take place in Lahore from October 24 to 26, 2025, with options for both in-person and virtual attendance.