Opinion

Overseas Pakistanis and devaluation

By Editor's Mail
0
0

State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir said on 21st October 2021 that the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar had benefitted overseas Pakistanis sending remittances to the country.
Although after devaluation the overseas Pakistani sending home remittances get higher amounts Pak Rupees for each foreign exchange unit remitted to Pakistan for their loved ones but the rising food, electricity, petrol and other essential items prices of daily use more than offset the gain on exchange rates. On the other hand, the overseas Pakistanis who have invested in the stock and real estate market, the depreciation of the Pak Rupee adversely affected the real value of such investments.
For example, all those overseas Pakistanis have lost value of their stock market and real estate investments if they invested during the last three years because our currency has been devalued by almost 50% during this period but there have not been 50% increases in stock and real estate markets. So if an overseas Pakistani invested an amount equivalent to US$ 10,000 in real estate and the stock market in Pakistan during the last three years, the value of his/her Pak Rupees investments in stock and real estate are now much less than US $ 10,000 due Pak Rupee devaluation. In view of the foregoing, I am struggling to understand how devaluing benefits overseas Pakistanis. Perhaps the honourable governor of the State Bank of Pakistan can explain this in detail.
EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,
London

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSafeguarding Maritime Interests
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Safeguarding Maritime Interests

The key person to safeguard the matters related to a Nation's maritime interests is the Chief of the Naval Staff as per the constitution...
Read more
Comment

South Asia Needs China

It is true that South Asia needs China in its development process because ‘China’ is synonymous with the term “Development”. China’s ambitious project the...
Read more
Comment

The slant and then the fall

The Parliamentary Party meeting of the PTI provided a glaring opportunity regarding how the media functions in the country and how far removed it...
Read more
Editorials

National Security Policy 2022-2026

There can be no two opinions about a sound economy being a prerequisite for national security. Unless the wheels of industry are running at...
Read more
Editorials

Cracks appearing

Following a largely unexpected defeat in the KP local bodies elections last month, the PTI leadership has started receiving a barrage of complaints and...
Read more
Letters

Negligent administration

When motorways can be closed for the safety of all traffic due to fog and poor visibility, the same can and should have been...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

National Security Policy 2022-2026

There can be no two opinions about a sound economy being a prerequisite for national security. Unless the wheels of industry are running at...

Cracks appearing

NAB Balochistan files 20 references, recovers Rs6bn in 2021

Govt decides to allow permanent residency scheme for foreigners: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.