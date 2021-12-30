NATIONAL

Hackers steal, put up for sale KP police data

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive data belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has been accessed in an apparent cyberattack and put up for sale on the internet, it has emerged.

“A foreign-origin hacker is selling 1,400+ official documents including facial records belonging to KP police,” a user, claiming knowledge of the matter, tweeted.

“A sample has also been shared. Documents that are for sale can be sorted based on gender, district, police station, crimes etc,” Zaki Khalid said. 

Khalid’s Twitter bio introduces him as a former government official.

Telecom and information technology authorities have repeatedly warned of serious threats that the government and business organisations have been facing in the modern digital era.

Just in October, a cyberattack on the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) disrupted its services. However, the customers’ financial data had not been compromised and “has remained protected, confidential and secured”, the bank said at the time.

