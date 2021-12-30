Rs48mn relief for complainants, land retrieved on order of Punjab ombudsman

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan issued in different cases of public importance, plaintiffs of different districts have been provided with a legal relief of Rs48 million.

Similarly, state-owned land valuing Rs45 million have also been retrieved from squatters in districts on the directions given by the office of ombudsman Punjab in relevant cases.

While giving details of the resolution of public complaints in different cases, a spokesman of the ombudsman office explained that the 3.8 Kanal portion of teeming public passage has been retrieved from occupants and opened to the commuters in Jhang district.

As a result of action taken on another application, two government ponds of 3.9 Kanal area have been regained in Gojra tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district having a market value of 6.9 million rupees.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said 51 Kanal state land has been reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing Authority after its retrieval in Chak 259-GB of Toba Tek Singh. The market value of this land is Rs30.82 million.

Alongside, the ombudsman has also directed a Board of Revenue (BoR) member to direct commissioners and DCs across Punjab for preparation of computerized periodical register haqdaran zameen along with monitoring the process to maintain an updated record, he added.

Meanwhile, the ombudsman office played its role to ensure that different applicants of Layyah, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahimyar Khan and Sahiwal districts are given their legal dues of Rs48 million in different cases by concerned departments, added the spokesman.

Separately, the owners of 175.10 Kanal land have also been paid Rs29 million as the price of lands acquired for the construction of the protective embankment of head regulator Layyah by the concerned department, the spokesman further said.

The spokesman announced that the duplicate file issue of one Bilal Abdul Nasir of Khanewal has been resolved after the intervention of the ombudsman office. The five-year annual increments of excise inspector and junior clerk have been withheld by the department after disciplinary proceedings.

Not only Rs0.9 million has been released for the repair of the rain nullah of the old bus stand in Hasilpur but the repair has been started after the own motion notice of Khan, the spokesman said.