Pakistan rallies OIC nations to help Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is rallying Muslim countries to help Afghanistan stave off an economic and humanitarian disaster while also cajoling the neighbouring country’s new Taliban rulers to soften their image abroad.

Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are meeting in Islamabad on Sunday (tomorrow) to explore ways to aid Afghanistan while navigating the difficult political realities of its Taliban-run government, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday.

The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community, reeling from the collapse of the Afghan military and the Western-backed government in the face of the insurgents’ takeover in mid-August.

The OIC meeting is an engagement that does not constitute an official recognition of the Taliban regime, said Qureshi.

He said the message to the gathering on Sunday is: “Please do not abandon Afghanistan. Please engage. We are speaking for the people of Afghanistan. We’re not speaking of a particular group. We are talking about the people of Afghanistan.”

Qureshi said major powers — including the United States, Russia, China and the European Union — will send their special representatives on Afghanistan to the one-day summit. Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will also attend the conference.