Gwadar residents end protest after ‘successful negotiations’ with govt

By News Desk

The residents of Gwadar who had been protesting against illegal fishing for almost 31 days have announced to call off their sit-in after reaching an agreement with the government, stated protest movement leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman on Thursday.

It is pertinent to note that the development comes soon after the government’s negotiating committee comprising federal ministers Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal met the protesters in the port city of Balochistan and assured them of government’s cooperation.

It is to note that scores of fishermen along with women and children staged a protest for almost 31 days against unnecessary check posts and fishing trawlers in Gwadar district. The residents of Gwadar were also demanding civic amenities and employment opportunities for the local people.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo while addressing the protesters, said that they have imposed a complete ban on illegal fishing.

CM Bizenjo further said that all demands of the protesters had been accepted and the provincial government will use all its resources to resolve the issues of the locals.

The authorities concerned had been directed to take action against such illegal practices, he added. “Providing basic amenities to Gwadar and its people is one of our government’s top priorities.”

 

Last week, PM Imran Khan also took notice of the protest, and had vowed to take “strong action” against illegal fishing by trawlers off the Gwadar coast, adding that the demands of demonstrators were “very legitimate”.

The leader of the protest, Rehman welcomed the PM’s statement saying that they are not stubborn people as local residents also wanted a solution to their problems, while adding that the PM should also mention and solve their other demands which are also important including the opening of border, power and water issues and returning of seized fishing boats and vehicles.

