Former CJCSC Gen Shamim Alam Khan passes away in Rawalpindi

Former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (retd) Shamim Alam Khan was laid to rest in the Army Graveyard in Rawalpindi, stated the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The funeral of the former four-star general was attended by incumbent CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The funeral was attended by large number of civil and military officials including senior retired Army officers as well as the relatives of deceased.

The 84-year-old former chairman JCSC breathed his last in Rawalpindi on Thursday reportedly due to Covid-19. He leaves behind a widow and three sons.

General Shamim was born in 1937 to Mehboob Alam Khan and Amirun Nisa Begum, a couple whose all nine sons joined Pakistan’s armed forces and fought for the protection of the country either in 1965 or 1971 wars against India.