Opinion

The surging cases of divorce in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Divorce is the most unlikable act in Islam but despite being an Islamic society, our society presents an increasing trend of divorces in Pakistan. According to Gilani Research Foundation Survey for 2020, 58% of Pakistanis opined that the divorce rate has increased in the country. There are many reasons behind such a trend, ranging from domestic abuse to possessing different perceptions about life. No matter, whoever initiates divorce proceedings, commonly a woman is blamed, especially if she is educated and a professional in the patriarchal society of Pakistan. Erroneously, male chauvinists regard such women not only the admirers of western ethos but also as a threat to our practices and traditions.
Moreover, as per the media sources, for a single month of January 2021, in Rawalpindi alone, the family court issued 11 notices of Khula, while in 74 cases husbands filed for divorce. These statistics notion that the main contender of filling a divorce are still husbands, which in many cases are “unilateral” in nature. It may be because of the fact that not only families but the society, as well reassure a man that for him, it is easy to remarry as compared to a divorced woman. Secondly, the families and friends at times play a significant role in fanning the differences between the couples. In the majority of cases, the spoilers are on the male side.
In such a socio-cultural paradigm, no matter how unreasonable the cause of divorce is, often a husband takes this one-sided step. This is despite the fact that, while contracting a marriage, the permission of a woman is required, but in case of a split, this is no more a norm.
Through the 1961 Muslim Family Law Ordinance (MFLO), divorce matters are streamlined via two main developments. First, Arbitration Council was constituted to mediate between the estranged partners. Nevertheless, its insignificant success rate, primarily because of its non-binding authority, hardly contributes to minimizing the divorce rate. People often ignore such notices, considering it a psychological and emotional awkwardness. Thus, the role of Ulemas is significant, who could sanitize the seriousness of such actions. Second, after hearing both parties, the Arbitration Council should be a binding authority, while finalizing divorces. Third, social training should be started. The only legal and religious step which could minimize this trend is a realistic ‘Haq Mehr’ as it is prescribed in Surah al-Nisa, which could provide women at least financial security, in case of a breakup instead of becoming a vehicle of hate and anger.
INSAF BROHI,
Hyderabad

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe plight of senior citizens
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

The plight of senior citizens

While the state caters generously for its retired government officials and staff, who are provided subsidized housing during service, get generous pensions, plots along...
Read more
Letters

China’s poverty eradication formula

Poverty is a deep-rooted problem in society. It gives rise to other problems including hunger, diseases and even social conflicts and makes hindrance in...
Read more
Comment

Lawfare move is an instrument for foreign policy

It is a universally recognized truth that “ law protects the vigilant, not the ignorant”. So the truth is that the proverb has inward...
Read more
Comment

Ignoring Balochistan

For the last several days, Balochistan, the resource-rich province of Pakistan, is burning from inattention towards different issues. Within the Constitution, the locals have...
Read more
Comment

A gravely ailing society

“You cannot buy the revolution. You cannot make the revolution. You can only be the revolution. It is in your spirit, or it is...
Read more
Editorials

Sindh Development Plan

The PTI’s rivalry with the PPP in Sindh has so far been confined to accusing the Sindh government for the sins committed by the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Ignoring Balochistan

For the last several days, Balochistan, the resource-rich province of Pakistan, is burning from inattention towards different issues. Within the Constitution, the locals have...

A gravely ailing society

Sindh Development Plan

Gas crisis intensifies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.