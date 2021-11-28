NATIONAL

Kashmir president, top judge discuss induction of judges

By APP

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan called on State President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House here.

According to a press statement, the judge and the president discussed the matter of appointment of judges against vacant positions in the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by Chaudhry’s office late Saturday night, the meeting decided to launch a consultation process between the chief justices of the regional Supreme Court and High Court on the matter.

“It was also decided to gear up the process of mutual consultations among the chief justices of the Supreme Court […] and the High Court for early completion of the process of appointment [on] posts falling vacant […] since long,” the statement added.

APP

